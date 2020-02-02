RIP Alan Harris, who played Bossk Bounty Hunter in Star Wars

Alan Harris, one of Hollywood’s most famous extras and body doubles, died at the age of 81. Harris has appeared in countless films and television series, but it was his work in Star Wars that made him a real legend. Harris played a small role in the Star Wars films, with Bossk, Trandoshan’s bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back, playing his most significant role.

In addition to Bossk, Harris appeared as a member of Leia’s rebel escort, a Bespin security guard, and a stormtrooper. He also doubled Anthony Daniels as the C-3PO and modeled the prototype costumes for Boba Fett. His varied roles in Star Wars made him one of the few extras to be seen in all three films of the original trilogy.

#RIP: Alan Harris, who wore the prototype # BobaFett costume for some early screen tests, passed away. He also played #Bossk in “The Empire Strikes Back” and in other parts of the entire original trilogy. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SRfNON6z4h

– Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) January 31, 2020

Harris later doubled Terence Stamp as Chancellor Valorum in The Phantom Menace. Harris has appeared in several other genre classics, including episodes of Doctor Who, Flash Gordon, The Shining, Superman, and A Clockwork Orange.

Although you may not know him by name, Alan Harris was an indelible and unsung part of the Star Wars franchise. REST IN PEACE.

We’re sad that Alan Harris, the actor behind Bossk, died in #TheEmpireStrikesBack.

Harris’ various other # StarWars roles in episodes I, IV, V, and VI include Leia’s Rebel escort, a Bespin guard, Terrance Stamps Double, and the body shape for Han in Carbonite. pic.twitter.com/IVBsgSfPqh

– The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) January 31, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fraSdN-PG8 (/ embed)

