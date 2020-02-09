RIP Archie Comics editor-in-chief Victor Gorelick

It’s a sad day in Riverdale when Archie comic EIC Victor Gorelick passed away at the age of 78. Gorelick’s death was announced on Archie Comics’ Twitter page to everyone who walked through Archie’s doors. “

A message from Archie Comics. pic.twitter.com/SqIQLRleJI

– Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) February 8, 2020

Gorelick had a successful career at Archie Comics, where he started working at the age of 16. He rose through the ranks and saw the company change over the decades, change the storylines, add new characters and perform various design overhauls. Archie Comics is currently enjoying a completely new audience thanks to the success of teen television series like Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Gorelick received the Inkpot Award at the 2008 San Diego Comic-Con International.

Many artists and fans have expressed their condolences to social media:

RIP Victor Gorelick. We will miss you. They were ARCHIE COMICS. And we are all grateful. https://t.co/XUQGqUEWjK

– Dan Parent (@parentdaniel), February 8, 2020

The Kubert School is saddened by the death of Victor Gorelick. Archie Comics’ longtime editor and co-president, Victor, was also a member of the Kubert School Advisory Board and a true pioneer in the comic book industry. We offer our condolences to his family and friends.

– The Kubert School (@TheKubertSchool) February 8, 2020

Victor Gorelick passed away yesterday.

He was undoubtedly the coolest person in the chain at Archie. Victor was down to earth, genuine, a good editor, the undeniable heart and soul of this place and a source of comic knowledge.

– Jonathan H. Gray (still south) (@jongraywb) February 9, 2020

Victor gently told me that I didn’t have to put up with anyone or anything that made me uncomfortable. He told me there was something he could do about it.

– Suzannah Rowntree (@suzanimated) February 8, 2020

I was a small child and was too scared to work for myself in an area that I had just started. Victor saw something and he made me feel safe.

– Suzannah Rowntree (@suzanimated) February 8, 2020

Archie Comics was founded in 1939 under the name MLJ Comics and mainly published superhero stories. Archie and the Riverdale gang were founded in 1941 by the publisher John L. Goldwater and the artist Bob Montana together with the writer Vic Bloom. Gorelick worked for Goldwater and the co-founder of MLJ, Louis Silberkleit. He started in the art department, where he learned ink and color, and eventually became art director and then editor-in-chief.

Although they don’t know his name, Victor Gorelick inspired legions of fans, not just Archie, but also comics in general. For countless readers, their love of comics began at the supermarket checkout and they asked their parents for a copy of Archie or Betty & Veronica. The healthy world of Riverdale became the gateway to a lifelong love of the medium and opened an exciting new world of artistic exploration.

