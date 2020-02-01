RIP ‘Queen of Tension’ Mary Higgins Clark

Mary Higgins Clark, the beloved writer known as the “Queen of Tension”, passed away at the age of 92. Higgins Clark wrote 56 books, all of which were bestsellers and sold over 100 million copies worldwide. For many mystery fans, their work was a gateway that led to a lifelong love of the genre.

With deep sadness we say goodbye to the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 best-selling Suspense titles. She died peacefully that evening, January 31, at the age of 92, surrounded by family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SoAGqBebRP

– Simon & Schuster (@SimonBooks) February 1, 2020

Higgins Clark became a widow at 37 and raised her 5 children alone. She found work as a screenwriter for radio series and sold short stories as she struggled to feed her family. In 1975, at the age of 48, her first suspense novel appeared. Where are the children? was released and became a hit. From then on she continued to write at a brisk pace and earned a legion of fans.

Michael Korda, emeritus editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster, said about Higgins Clark: “It was unique. No one has ever connected with their readers better than Mary; She understood them as if they were members of their own family. She was always absolutely sure what she wanted to read – and perhaps more importantly what she didn’t want to read – and yet she managed to surprise her with every book. ”

Many co-authors and fans who were involved in social media paid tribute to Mary Higgins Clark.

Mary Higgins Clark’s work was so immense and reached so many people – I have read her books all summer and could not put them down until they were finished. Very few authors have such talent for storytelling. Rest in peace, Ms. Clark, and thank you. https://t.co/iLKlTxO1df

– Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 1, 2020

Very sad to hear about the death of the great Mary Higgins Clark. She was a wonderful and warm person and paved the way for women in exciting fiction films. What a loss. Condolences to her wonderful family. https://t.co/F4kY9YSKXQ

– Lisa Scottoline (@LisaScottoline) February 1, 2020

She magically managed to get readers to read. “It was unique. Nobody connected with their readers better than Mary. She was always sure what she wanted to read and what she didn’t want and surprised her with her over 50 books “, her longtime editor Michael Korda pic.twitter.com/BooYoDUQGS

– Hussein Sabrie (@Husseinsabrie) February 1, 2020

Good night to one of the biggest and most beautiful. Mary Higgins Clark has died. I spent so many days with her and Carol and raised money for literacy. Really a legend – and one of the nicest. #RIPMaryHigginsClark https://t.co/Wyjv5nveRN

– Brad Meltzer (@ Bradmeltzer) February 1, 2020

“If someone is mean to me, I’ll make him a victim in my next book.”

-Mary Higgins Clark (she told me that in an interview!) Rest in peace, dear Mary. pic.twitter.com/pT9YLq4KYb

– Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) February 1, 2020

(via CNN)

These facts about the commercial And send you a typographic wormhole. (via Twitter)

The sources behind Baby Yoda’s voice are as adorable as you would expect. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The first reviews on Netflix Locke & Key are in. (Via Collider)

See Baby Snowda!

Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a two-meter baby Yoda snowman !! ❄️ ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/bLN3H536O1 – Karen (@ kdub10s), January 25, 2020 Flashpoint has over 36,000 flash games saved in case you had nothing to do this weekend. (via Kotaku)

Mission: Impossible brings back a familiar face for MI7 and MI8. (via CBR)

Is Soundcloud Trolling Elon Musk? Or is Elon Musk trolling the world? Why on earth does soundcloud suggest the following track after yours? https://t.co/vY7rjBmbOp

Tried several times, right after a… pic.twitter.com/hIdTXLIlBn – JeanSébastien GALLOO (@jsgalloo), January 31, 2020

Are you brave for the weekend or are you afraid of your own shadow, Mary Suevians?

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com