Ripple Chief teases the upcoming IPO

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said that according to a report by Cointelegraph, IPOs in the areas of cryptocurrency and blockchain will gain in importance this year.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Garlinghouse said that Ripple itself could be one of the companies that could potentially go public.

“In the next 12 months you will see IPOs in the crypto / blockchain space. We will not be the first and we will not be the last, but I expect that we will be at the top … this is a natural development for ours Company, “he said.

So far, crypto companies have used the Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), an alternative version of an IPO for newer companies, which avoids many of the complicated regulatory requirements associated with the process. However, many ICOs have been unsuccessful or fraudulent, and as the crypto market continues to grow and mature, companies want to prove to investors that they are profitable.

Garlinghouse said he plans to consolidate in the future to help with some of the IPO requirements, as even some of the industry’s largest players are still struggling to meet them.

Another method that crypto companies like Blockstack use is compliant token sales, a process approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A financial institution in California, Silvergate Bank, a company that focuses on digital currencies, went public on the New York Stock Exchange in November.

Last month, Ripple raised $ 200 million in a Series C round of financing. According to a report from Yahoo! a common step before a company decides to go public. Finances. In this round, the company was valued at $ 10 billion. The company has raised $ 293.6 million to date and sold $ 1.22 billion in XRP.

