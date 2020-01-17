Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland: here’s what you need to know

ANAHEIM, California – The new “Star Wars” ride is expected to open on Friday at Disneyland, drawing large crowds a few hours before the park opens.

The theme park says that Rise of the Resistance blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction. The opening expands the attractions from the addition of 14 acres to Disneyland which opened last year.

The attraction will take guests on a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance .

The fans were lined up at 11 p.m. Thursday, nine hours before the park opens. However, to the surprise of dozens of fans waiting in the rain, Disneyland opened about two hours earlier just after 6 a.m.

A video posted on social media showed a queue for Starbucks wrapping an entire block of Main Street.

For those planning a long-awaited trip, a virtual queue will allow customers to explore other areas of the park while waiting for their turn, according to the Disneyland Parks blog.

The Disneyland app will have a module dedicated to Rise of the Resistance available on the main page.

However, Disneyland officials say the virtual queue will not be available until park hours are published and route admission is subject to capacity, which means that an assigned boarding group will not guarantee entry to the attraction.

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction combines live actors, special effects, droids, and motion simulation to immerse guests in a mission for the Resistance.

“You’re right in the middle of a” Star Wars “story and you’re experiencing it firsthand,” said creative director John Larena. “There is so much to watch. So much is going on at the same time. You will continue with a friend or family member and you will be on this side and they will be on this side, you ‘I will see different things … all these amazing things happening around you. You can’t understand everything, you have to go there several times. “

Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food and merchandise stores.

More information on the route and how to book a boarding pass is available here.

