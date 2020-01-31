Rising rental unit costs busy housing markets – Boston Herald

Boston – and the country – are unable to find a way out of a housing crisis where rents are becoming less affordable for people with higher incomes, according to a new report for the Boston Joint Center for Housing Studies.

“Despite the strong economy, the number and proportion of tenants burdened by housing costs increased last year after a few years of modest improvement,” said Chris Herbert, director of the Joint Center for Housing Studies. “And although the poorest households will most likely take up this challenge, tenants who earn a decent income have caused this recent deterioration in affordability.”

Rental prices rose 150% between 2010 and the third quarter of 2019, according to the consumer price index, with higher-income households responsible for much of the growth in rental demand – proof that the American affordability crisis is climbing the income ladder.

The report shows that new rental constructions have remained almost at the highest level in the past three decades. But with a growing share of buildings intended for the top end of the market, construction booms in cities like Boston and elsewhere have done little to ease the pressure of rising rents, the report shows.

The problem is even more evident in Boston, where rents are now the third highest in the country, according to a December analysis by Zumper that places the average one-month monthly rent at $ 2,500. To pay for an apartment for that price, tenants would have to earn more than $ 105,000 a year to prevent them from getting “rent charges” – a federal definition that describes people paying more than a third of their income for living.

Since 2014, more than 30,000 new homes have been built or permitted in Boston. The Walsh administration says that 20% of them are categorized as affordable, but proponents of housing are lobbying for a change to the city’s inclusive development policy that requires at least a third of all new housing to be affordable.

The report shows that renting is more common among people who traditionally own their homes earlier, further limiting the already disadvantaged market.

“Rising rents are making it increasingly difficult for households to save for a down payment and become homeowners,” said Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, a research officer at the center and lead author of the new report. “Young, higher-educated, high-income households stimulate current rental demand.”