Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma earned many acclaim and fan following through her interesting tenure on the controversial reality show. He was not one of the few competitors who went away without even being eliminated once in the game.

After Bigg Boss, the actress was spotted with her best friend Paras Chhabra and donating food packages to both those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 3’s in her donation video with Paras Chhabra: “Risk to others is not fun”

Speaking about it, Mahira said, “I support the helpless and everyone who is unable to support themselves and their families at this time. It is convenient to sit in front of social media and monitor others and comment on others and their actions, but come out and It is difficult to help, feed, and comfort those in distress. I’m going to make funny videos about alcohol and encourage and encourage people to help each other instead of ridiculing this situation. The risk of others is no less ridiculous…. Use social media for nobility and good messages… .to stop being in VAIN. “

The actress continues, “If I’m living in a place where I can make an impact and inspire millions to do good, why not! I know there are more powerful and powerful people than me, but I have a desire to get out of my house and act on it, rather than making fun videos and pointing fingers at others. “

