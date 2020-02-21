[Rita Walters, initially black girl elected to the Los Angeles Metropolis Council, dies at 89 – Up News Data Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rita Walters, the initial black girl elected to the Los Angeles Metropolis Council and former member of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, died Thursday. She was 89 years aged.

Walters, a previous trainer, served on the LAUSD board for extra than a 10 years before being elected to the city council, occupying the article of the ninth district that became vacant because of to the death of Councilman Gilbert Lindsay in 1990. She held the seat until finally 2001.

In 2002, she was named a member of the city's Library Fee, in which she worked for 15 yrs, retiring in 2017 with a recognition from Mayor Eric Garcetti, who went to Twitter on Thursday to shell out her respects to a female she referred to as " a general public design server. "

It is unfortunate to listen to the death of Rita Walters, a product community official who passionately served our metropolis at Metropolis Corridor and the library commission. His management planted the seeds that have allowed the middle to flourish. My views are with your beloved ones during this time. – Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 21, 2020

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who served with Walters on the Town Council in the 1990s, also posted on Twitter saying, "She fought a ton for justice and peace."

Walters graduated from Shaw College in North Carolina and been given his master's degree in enterprise administration from UCLA.

She was also a defender of civil rights for a extensive time and worked with teams that involve the American Civil Liberties Union and the Nationwide Association for the Improvement of Persons of Colour. She taught adult instruction courses and English as a 2nd language lessons at Watts right before her election to the LAUSD board in 1980.

