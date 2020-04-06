Rita Wilson sings the national anthem after recovering from the coronavirus

Actress Rita Wilson sang the National Anthem on Sunday during the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. The emotional performance marks Wilson’s first public performance since she and her husband Tom Hanks recover from the coronavirus.

The NASCAR Invitational was a virtual sports event, as the league’s star drivers couldn’t compete due to the coronavirus crisis. Wilson’s performance was filmed by his son Truman Hanks, 24, at Tom’s Los Angeles home.

Take a look below:



Wilson, who has released four studio albums, and his Forrest Gump-starred husband, were positive for the deadly virus in early March. The quarantined couple in Australia where Tom Hanks was in pre-production for an untitled movie Elvis Presley. They left the hospital five days after the diagnosis. The couple returned to the US last week.

While isolated, the actress treated her fans to a rendition of the hit single “1992 Hip Hop Hooray.” Prior to that, Wilson performed his new song, “Broken Man.”

Take a look below:

Wilson turned to social media recently and thanked God for his health as a cancer survivor.

“So, today, March 29, I’m celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given me and my continued health, even now as a survivor of COVID 19,” said Wilson. “Take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation of your bodies, and to be grateful that you have done so much.”

This date, March 29, represents a moment of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before I found out I was diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks the fifth anniversary of being cancer free after having a bilateral mastectomy. I am so grateful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who passed me through that time. You, online friends, should also be grateful for your prayers and optimism. And so grateful for the blessings God has given me, then and now. One year ago, on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street that, as a kid, used to walk around reading all the names of the stars I admired, never one day believing in my name. . she would be one of those stars. And a year ago today, I released my fourth record, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. Musically, much has happened in that year. Such goodness. All this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given me, and my continued health, even now as a survivor of COVID 19. Take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation that they are your bodies and to thank you for doing so much.

