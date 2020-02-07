Rival sons head on Sunday at Ramblin ‘Man Faire

Rival Sons have been announced as headliners for this year’s final night of Ramblin ‘Man Faire.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues takes place in Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on 17, 18 and 19 July 2020, with artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Clutch, Hawkwind, Big Big Train, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons, Tom Keifer’s Cinderella, The Record Company, Those Damn Crows, City Of Thieves and Monster Truck with the previously confirmed bands.

The organizers say, “We are pleased to announce that twice Grammy nominees Rival Sons are returning their bluesy rock’n’roll to the main stage of Ramblin Man Faire as Sunday’s headliners. See you in Ramblers in July!”

“Excited to come back to Ramblin ‘Man this Sunday as the headliner!” Adds the band. “Thank you!”

Ramblin ‘Man Fair tickets are now on sale.

In December, it was announced that Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters would perform the Outlaw Stage, while Clutch will perform a total of three sets throughout the weekend.

(Credit: Ramblin ‘Man Faire)