Rival Sons Share Acoustic Efficiency Of ‘Shooting Stars’

Two-time-Grammy-nominated team RIVAL SONS has shared an acoustic general performance of its soulful one “Shooting Stars”. The stripped-down get options vocalist Jay Buchanan furnishing a potent solo variation (with the enable of producer Dave Cobb) of the tune owing to the conditions of the coronavirus outbreak.

Buchanan told American Songwriter: “[I] went down the highway to Cobb‘s and set my mics up outside the house and tossed the cable ends to into his studio doorway. The densely wooded holler was actually reverberating my voice again to me on the louder parts of the track. You can listen to the birds and the pet barking in the course of.”

The studio variation of “Shooting Stars” is the RIVAL SONS‘ current solitary and is showcased on the band’s most up-to-date album, “Feral Roots”.

2019 proved to be a breakout yr for RIVAL SONS who cemented them selves at the forefront of rock and roll’s revitalization movement with a pair of nominations at the 62nd yearly Grammy Awards. RIVAL SONS‘ acclaimed Lower Nation Seem/Atlantic debut, “Feral Roots”, notched a nomination for “Most effective Rock Album,” even though their solitary “Much too Negative” gained a nomination for “Best Rock Overall performance.” Made by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle mass Shoals Seem Studio in Muscle mass Shoals, Alabama, “Feral Roots” is offered now on all streaming platforms.

Comprised of Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Getaway (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar) and Mike Miley (drums), RIVAL SONS to start with heralded “Feral Roots” with the launch of guide single “Do Your Worst”, which strike No. 1 at Rock Radio. The album also features standout singles “Taking pictures Stars”, “Again In The Woods” and “Sugar On The Bone”.



https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=MFcwBRVqr8o

