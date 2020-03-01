Rival supporters throw flares and chairs in violent clashes in advance of Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 fixture – watch

One particular of the most very anticipated matches of the Ligue one time will take area this evening as intense rivals Lyon and Saint-Etienne clash at the Groupama Stadium.

The Derby du Rhone is one of the fiercest in the French game, and drama usually takes place off the pitch just as much as it does on it.

And there was drama on the eve of Sunday’s fixture as Lyon and Saint-Etienne supporters clashed in violent scenes.

AFP or licensors Lyon host their fierce rivals Saint-Etienne this evening

Movies on social media show much more than 100 rival fans struggling with off in the Lyon backstreets on Saturday evening, with law enforcement afterwards intervening.

The opposing groups of supporters could be witnessed throwing goods this sort of as flares and chairs at just about every other, with Lyon followers then allegedly charging into a substantial team of the Saint-Etienne trustworthy to scrap.

Scaled-down fights also transpired immediately after lots of ASSE lovers ran absent, while these at some point died down in advance of police arrived.

The Sunshine assert the checking out Saint-Etienne supporters ended up banned from moving into Lyon from 12am this early morning, that means they turned up at close to 8pm on Saturday evening to get in before the curfew.

The two rivals clash this evening amid disappointing seasons for the pair Lyon are ninth following 27 online games although Saint-Etienne are all the way down in 16th – only two points distinct of the relegation play-off spot – with the very same number of matches played.

The most the latest Derby du Rhone took put past Oct at Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. The hosts gained 1- as Robert Beric scored in the final moment of the sport to down Lyon and protected victory.

You can look at a clip of the scenes in Lyon, above…