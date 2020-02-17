[River Bluff High University provides: “Mamma Mia!” this 7 days]

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Get completely ready to sing your most loved ABBA tracks at River Bluff High School’s musical, “Mamma Mia!” this 7 days.

The shows commences Wednesday, February 19 through Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m., with doorway opening at 6: 30 p.m.

It will just take place at the Blackbox Theatre Area.

Matt spoke with some of the cast members, Ann Crim who plays Rosie and Kellan Fenegan who plays Sophie, about how the musical is exciting for the complete spouse and children.

For ticket price ranges, visit the show’s Event Brite web page by clicking below.