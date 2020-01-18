River Song faces an old enemy at the Angel Carnival

In the 1930s in New York, Melody Malone had to face the crying angels without her husband to help her.

The last episode of The Diary of River Song: Series 7 shows a monster that Doctor Who fans know very well. And River too. Because in the 1930s in New York she had to face the Weeping Angels again.

The author Roy Gill had the challenge when it came to this episode. For one thing, he had to write an episode that essentially wrapped up the box set, but also prepared things for another adventure. Because, as you probably guessed, Carnival of Angels is the direct predecessor of the eleventh doctor’s classic episode “The Angels Take Manhattan”.

The great thing about the 7 series is that, just like the 5 and 6 series, there is no bow like the first four box sets. So Carnival of Angels didn’t have to unwind from previous episodes, but it feels like a nice “event” story to end with.

More of Doctor Who Watch

Horror and film noir

Gill deals well with the prequel aspect. We have a story connected to Manhattan, but not overwhelming. This way, the angel’s carnival can become something of its own. We know what’s going to happen to River next, but it’s nice to hear how she found out about the angels in New York.

The fact that it takes place on Coney Island is a good choice because it gives the episode a different feel and taste than the previous (or should it be later?) Eleventh Doctor story. It is also used particularly well and gives us many scary scenes with the angels lurking at the carnival.

In addition to the creepy horror aspect, the story is also rich in film noir influences. Along with River, who works as Melody Malone, a private detective, you also have a first-person narrative – which you don’t often hear in the Big Finish cast stories – and even your classic New York gangsters who help the angels. The Angel Carnival makes full use of its noir influences, and that’s all the better.

There are fewer puzzles here than in previous episodes – mainly because we know from the start who the victim and the murderer are. But it’s still a solid story that is fun with both the crime genre and the Weeping Angels, and nicely rounds off this extremely powerful package of river adventures.

Next: Why The Green Death is a perfect example of political storytelling

Are you a fan of The Angels Take Manhattan? Want to learn more about River’s criminal adventure than Melody Malone? Let us know in the comments below.