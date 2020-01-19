River Song’s seventh series is also one of her best

Season 7 of Doctor Who, which splits off The Diary of River Song, offers a wide mix of crime stories and truly original storytelling, and could be one of its best.

Seven. We had so many series from The Diary of River Song. Even considering the rate has gone from one box to two in 2018, this is still an impressive number. In some cases, these are more than many of Big Finish’s popular Doctor Who offshoots, including Dalek Empire and Counter-Measures.

With such a large number of box sets, there is a risk that the range will run out of steam at this point. There was certainly such a risk with the previous box set. While the 6 series was fun, it relied heavily on the Doctor Who mythology – even more so than the previous box sets, which contained either previous doctor or master incarnations. With such a high level of mythology, there is a risk of being overshadowed, which makes River such a brilliant character in and of itself.

So it’s wonderfully refreshing that Series 7 went in an incredibly different direction. While the last episode featured a popular Doctor Who monster, the rest of the series featured completely new locations, characters, and villains. After something as heavy as mythology like Series 6, it is wonderful to see that River went on to have its own adventures in the aftermath.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvI6JMGTSsw (/ embed)

The huge genre of crime

Just like the previous two box sets, Series 7 is more of an anthology than a series of adventures connected by an arch or a great villain. However, that doesn’t mean they have nothing to do with each other – River is involved in crime novels in all four episodes. Sometimes she is something of an amateur. Sometimes she is a PI and sometimes she is even the accused. But each of them owes something to the genre of crime.

Of course, the crime genre is pretty big. There is a courtroom drama, a whodunit and of course your classic noir story, of which there are two very different examples in this box set. This means that we get a variety of stories with extremely different styles, even with only four episodes.

A strong mix of stories

All of them are very pleasant. James Goss’ opening story Colony of Strangers is a fantastic mix of Nordic noir and horror. Lizbeth Myles’ Abbey of Heretics mixes a crime story not only with science fiction, but also with historical and even political drama and gives us a story that is rich and multi-layered.

More of Doctor Who Watch

Barrister to the Stars has a new Big Finish author – James Kettle. After this equally funny and funny debut episode, I hope that in the future we will get many more stories from him. After all, Carnival of Angels is an excellent continuation of the eleventh doctoral story The Angels Take Manhattan and still offers something new and original.

This is an extremely strong collection of adventures in many ways. It’s very difficult for me to choose a favorite, which doesn’t happen often. More than that, it shows how fantastic River can be on its own without being supported by the great mythology of Doctor Who. (Well, for most stories anyway.) With original stories full of great ideas and wonderful homages to the genre of crime, the seventh series of The Diary of River Song is definitely one of the strongest in the series. We hope that it is far from that.

Next: Why The Green Death is a perfect example of political storytelling

Have you heard of any box sets from River’s own spin-off? Do you have any special favorite stories so far? Do you think the series has the potential to last much longer? Let us know in the comments below.