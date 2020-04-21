Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse AK Jughead is getting threats to kill on social media and that’s the reason!

“Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse shared some shocking sidesides dating a fellow celebrity in a lengthy statement in which he said he had also received “death threats” from the social media troll.

In his post with his “Riverdale” co-star Lily Reinhart, Sprouse took to Instagram Stories to urge them to think about it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and condemnation from online people claiming to be my fans. Fans who definitely feel entitled to my privacy because I’ve never been involved with them. But sending attacks on my friends, baseless accusations, breaking my address, and threatening to kill me is insane. And bigotry is all about virtue. Choose humanity, stop being (the Joker), “he wrote.

He added: “When I first entered public relations, it was a near result. And I never want to take any part of my private life with the cruel masses, but my ban on updating them has allowed them to push their own agendas into my habits and lifestyle. “

Sprouse decided not to directly nominate the “baseless indictment” he was referring to, but while it may be speculated that his friendship with model Kaya Gerber might be tempered by nature, some fans suggest he is more than just friends.

Sprouse continued by saying: “So in the end – please eat my fun fat **. Me **** posting a damn white font Insta post like a divorced mom of three.”

Sprouse and Reinhart, who starred as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit program, allegedly started dating in 2016.

