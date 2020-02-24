‘riverdale’:-skeet-ulrich-and-marisol-nichols-to-go-away-exhibit-right-after-season-four

Riverdale stars Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will go away the display after its ongoing fourth period, it has been verified.

Ulrich and Nichols engage in F. P. Jones and Hermione Lodge respectively, but the two actors are established to bow out when the existing year ends in April.

Ulrich’s Riverdale departure has been verified by TVLine, with the actor now established for roles in the future Tom Hanks movie Bios and the Tv series #FreeRayShawn.

“I’m unbelievably grateful for the friendships I’ve built on Riverdale, and I will overlook looking at absolutely everyone on a daily foundation,” Ulrich claimed in a assertion. “I’m proud to have been element of such a proficient group of men and women, in entrance of the digital camera and guiding.

“But I’ve made a decision that it’s time for me to go on to examine other artistic opportunities.”

Nichols will also depart the demonstrate at the conclude of season 4, and she praised Riverdale followers on Twitter for their clearly show of aid following the information of her imminent exit.

Alright, it is official. Best admirers ever. Been examining all ur tweets. Tku for the appreciate & guidance. We’re nevertheless filming Riverdale till April so nevertheless extra to come, and then 1 month until #spiral #noticed film will come out! Past energized. Practically nothing but ❤️ for all of u.😍 — Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) February 24, 2020

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa paid out tribute to the two departing stars in a assertion to TVLine.

“Part of life in Riverdale — and component of increasing up — is declaring goodbye to folks,” Aguirre-Sacasa claimed. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their remarkable function on the present these very last four many years, and we all wish them effectively on their long term endeavours.

“F.P. and Hermione will by no means be much from our hearts. And, of class, they’re constantly welcome again in Riverdale.”

