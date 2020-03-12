Riverdale stopped production due to coronavirus

Conventions are being canceled left and right, NBA games are being canceled, and Teen Drama Riverdale is among the first to shut down production due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The virus is depicting how well our nation is prepared to handle the pandemic at any stage, and our treatment system is shaky and expensive to pay without pay sick leave, and if you can’t find certain criteria, you’re unable to test the criteria, rising among people beyond the norm. Despite the spread.

If something else doesn’t fire under the government’s butts, then it is entertainment being impacted. Warner Brothers Television sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter confirming Wednesday that Riverdale “team members are currently undergoing treatment evaluation”:

“We are working closely with Vancouver’s appropriate authorities and health agencies to identify and contact all individuals who can directly contact our team member,” the statement said. “The health and safety of our employees, cassettes and crew is always our top priority. We will and will continue to protect all who work in our productions around the world. “

WBTV also said that, according to the THR, “beyond a lot of caution,” the production of the popular teen series has been “currently suspended.”

There is no doubt that this is the right thing to do, and Riverdale is now alive and joining taped live shows like The View, which is now completely audience-free or with limited people. These are important precautions, but the question of how some people get paid is also a factor.

For those protected by unions, the place has security but, like many retail employees and anyone who relies on waitresses or advice on food service, it’s going to be a huge blow to their financial security.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has just declared the outbreak of coronavirus as an epidemic.

“We call on countries to take urgent and aggressive steps every day. We raised the alarm bell loud and clear, “said WHO chief Tedros Ehnom Gherbaisis. “All countries can still change the course of the epidemic. If countries identify, test, treat, disperse, trace and mobilize their people in response. We are deeply concerned by the worrying level of dispersal and severity and the worrying level of inaction.

It’s a good time to remind everyone that Joe Biden, the top of the Democratic president’s nominee, said that if he came to his desk he would veto Medicare for everyone, and the Republican Party is still firmly in denying coverage for the people and has already blocked a bill. Guarantee workers who are affected by coronavirus outbreak 14 days’ paid leave.

We should not be geographical, but we need to be aware and accountable to our elected officials because they owe us something, especially now.

