Riverdale’s next musical is Hedwig and thegry in. – Up News Info

From the people who brought you Carrie Y Heathers, comes Riverdale. The following musical episode: Hedwig and thegry inch.

Yes, you read that right. After the previous musical debacles, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) Relive the Riverdale High variety program. But then Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids you to perform a musical song by Hedwig and the angry centimeter, the Riverdale that the children gather against the director and each interprets a musical song. Each performance represents the internal struggles of the characters. Look for a forbidden show that flourishes in the middle of the entire drama.

“Musical episodes have become an annual tradition in Riverdale, but this year we wanted to try something different” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Maker and executive producer of Riverdale, said in a statement. “If we hear that Stephen Trask was a Riverdale fan, we think, is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have a link to the stories we tell? “

“During a deep dive, we discovered a great way to use classic songs such as” Wicked Little Town & # 39; and “Midnight Radio & # 39; that was very logical and simply amazing and iconic. Literally Cole’s favorite musical!” Aguirre-Sacasa continued.

John Cameron Mitchell He directed and played in the 2001 film version based on the theater musical by Mitchell and Trask. Neil Patrick Harris He played in the first production of the musical on Broadway in 2014. Andrew Rannells, Michael C. HallMitchell Darren Criss Y Taye Diggs everyone played in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the angry centimeter. It closed in 2015.

View the progress of the Riverdale production here.

Riverdale & # 39; s Hedwig and the angry centimeter The episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 8 April at 8 p.m. in the CW.

