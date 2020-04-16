Riverdale’s VHS recording theories may explain Betty and Archie’s kiss

After Jude’s “death” is finally resolved, Riverdale goes on to the next mystery – or rather, he returns to his old visit. Although the show largely neglected the mystery surrounding the VHS tapes that remained on their doorstep, the case was at full strength again: In the April 15 episode, additional tapes were passed to all main character houses, with Jajad getting one from someone in a creepy Betty mask, That offends another person disguised as a jihad. We seem to need to browse through another potential Barashi romance before we get answers, but for now, there are some theories about the VHS tapes that could explain what’s going on.

Evelyn uses VHS tapes to brainwash the city

Yes, Edgar is dead, but Evelyn is still very much alive: she is the one who helped Donna try to frame Betty for Jughead’s murder. She may be behind bars, but Evelyn obviously has ties to Riverdale – and a desire to wreak havoc there. Could she be using the VHS tapes to wash people, like she did with Betty and her code words?

Some fans think the reason Tribal and Archie fall into each other is because of brainwashing or hypnotizing, and they act really weird in the promo for the next episode. “Archie, why are we here?” Betty asks slowly. “I don’t know,” Archie replies. They are surrounded by candles, which means it’s just a romantic evening that left them doubting their relationships … or it could be brainwashed by the farm. It may seem like a hoax, but more wild things happened in Riverdale.

Brett and Donna can come back

It looks like Stonewall Prep’s plot is wrapped up when Juhad’s killer is revealed, but maybe not. We already know that Brett and Donna love to record people for blackmail and have a stack of VHS tapes. Plus, they both really despise Betty and Juhad, and the recordings originally began to appear as Juhad was traveling to Stonewall. Maybe Brett and Donna are still dealing with him.

Charles keeps himself relevant

Betty and half-brother Charles’ half-brothers originally came to town to work on the farm file for the FBI. It is long overdue, but it is constantly finding new reasons to turn around – most notably the VHS tape mystery that began shortly after neutralizing the farm threat. Since the first tape was sent to his own family, it may have been to get the suspicion out of them.

Charles has years of surveillance experience as a member of the FBI, and will have a pretty easy time photographing houses without having them discovered. He is also aware of who the power players are in the town thanks to his close relationship with Betty and Juhd – so he will know where to send the tapes. In addition, he knows exactly what happened in the woods with Jujad and was able to create it easily for that tape. He also told Betty that he was sharing it in the hidden darkness, so it would be unthinkable for him to do such a thing. And when he told Juhad that he hoped that those making the tapes would never come into the house, it seemed like more of a threat than a wish.

I hope the VHS recording mystery is resolved before the end of Season 4, but it has been dragged on for so long, it wouldn’t be surprising if it falls into Season 5.