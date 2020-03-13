Rivers On line casino shutting down amid Illinois coronavirus outbreak

The state’s most valuable casino is the most recent casualty of the coronavirus.

Rivers On line casino declared Friday it will suspend functions at its Des Plaines place for two months starting off Sunday, becoming a member of a slew of other organizations and companies that have been pressured to a grinding halt to support stop the viral outbreak.

It is among the the very first casinos in the nation to briefly fold its hand in the experience of the world-wide pandemic.

“Although there have been no identified conditions of COVID-19 at the residence, we are suspending functions out of an abundance of warning and to advertise the social distancing proposed by overall health officers,” the casino mentioned in a statement.

The closure bargains a blow to the only Illinois on line casino that has viewed profits progress in a approximately $1.4 billion Illinois industry that has experienced steadily declining returns about the final decade.

Rivers executives mentioned they resolved to shut the on line casino right after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday called on establishments statewide to terminate gatherings of 250 individuals or extra. Personnel will still be paid through the hiatus, according to the on line casino.

Rivers noted virtually 3 million admissions very last yr, or about 8,000 visits for every working day, point out documents clearly show.

The state’s 9 other casinos were even now open up as of Friday evening, advertising greater cleaning rotations though holding gaming flooring open.

Spokesmen for the Illinois Gaming Board, the agency that polices state gambling functions, did not return requests for comment.

“The wellness and very well-remaining of our group members, visitors and the Chicagoland local community is our greatest precedence. We are grateful for their continued support,” Rivers executives mentioned. “We will continue on to carefully keep an eye on the at any time-switching info linked to the coronavirus outbreak.”

The news arrived just 4 days after Rivers opened the first authorized sportsbook in Illinois background.

Considering the fact that then, officers have announced 46 individuals have examined positive for COVID-19 throughout Illinois, largely in Chicago and its Cook County suburbs.

Legislators and admirers alike experienced clamored for the new field to roll out in time for March Insanity, but the NCAA men’s basketball event has been canceled along with most other American sports, leaving only obscure intercontinental contests on the board.