Riverside 7-Eleven employees killed during series of robberies – Los Angeles News – News News

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – An employee of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Riverside was shot dead early last week in one of a series of three robberies in the area. At least one suspect is free.

Riverside Police announced Friday that three suspects have been arrested and will be prosecuted this afternoon. Their identity has not yet been revealed.

According to Riverside police, a customer called 911 about 3:20 a.m. Feb. 28 after entering the store located at 6692 Indiana Ave. and the discovery of the employee, a man in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died on the spot. He was not immediately identified.

“We have not received ongoing calls for firing or robberies or anything like that, but we believe there was probably a moment of remaining attempted robbery during which the victim was killed,” said official Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for Riverside police. He told reporters.

Two other 7-Eleven stores in Riverside County were also affected that day: a store on the 23000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley and a store in the 500 block of East 4th Street in Perris. There were no injuries in any of them, though at least one of them was in the direction of the gun.

Investigators are investigating whether they were linked to the three robberies. It is also unclear how many suspects were responsible. Money was stolen from the cash register in all three incidents.

“We’re seeing if we have any video that captures how he escaped, we believe it could have been in a vehicle,” Railsback said.