Riverside announces that they are again a quartet

Riverside has announced that guitarist Maciej Meller is now a full-time member of the band. The guitarist has been a guest at the Polish progrockers for the past three years, following the death of Piotr Grudziński in 2016.

“Dear friends, this is an incredibly important moment in the history of our band. From the beginning of February 2020, Riverside is officially no longer a trio, we are a quartet,” the band announced earlier today on their Facebook page.

“He has been with us for more than three years. He made us recover from the tragic loss that we all experienced, he helped us survive and become a better and better live band from year to year. He is our friend and been our brother We welcome him in our midst with great joy, in which we hope that you too will share.

“Being a good guitarist and loving music is one thing, but being able to match your personality, incredible modesty and humility is an incredibly important thing in our band. Maciej meets all the criteria and we are really happy that he wants to continue our journey with us. “

The band also announced that they would enter the studio to begin a follow-up to Wasteland 2018 once they completed the series of European live dates in February.

“Piotr Grudziński will always remain in our hearts, we all still love him and we will never forget him,” the band continues. “But we have to go further. We are traveling, they are waiting for us. There is more to create in this life, more to see, more to know, more to save. We hope you will decide to stay with us again and that you will let us help you through all this. “

The announcement comes days after Riverside chief Mariusz Duda announced plans for his own solo career beyond Riverside and Lunatic Soul.

“I recently turned 44, so I think it’s high time for a different music world,” he announced on his official Facebook page. “You might wonder, why do I need a solo project if I have Lunatic Soul? And why do I need Lunatic Soul if I had Riverside? You may not know it, but the artists who do not have their desires, dreams and ambitions fulfilled are the most frustrated people out there.

“So if someone is given the opportunity to execute their plans on multiple levels, they should, as long as their well-being and climate change allow it, enjoy the possibilities. However, this time I am not playing with nicknames and I will simply sign my work with my own name and surname. “

Duda declares that he intends to release “individual songs recorded with the help of my friends and colleagues”, the first of which will be released in March.

He also announced his intention to bring Lunatic Soul back to the sound of the band’s previous albums, stating that “the two separate worlds have come dangerously close to each other.”

Van Riverside also announced that “no matter how often I keep denying it and enjoying it, it will always be marked with the stamp of” progressive rock. “And so let’s find long songs, elaborate guitar solos, concept albums and the Leuk.

“Riverside will go back to playing the kind of music you know from the first four releases, but forged in a refreshing form in the last decade.”