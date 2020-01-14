Riverside builds 10 small houses to house the homeless

RIVERSIDE, California (KABC) – An empty lot north of downtown Riverside will soon be filled with 10 small cottages for the homeless. It is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to resolve the homeless problem.

“We have to do this one by one,” said Mayor Rusty Bailey on the proposed site at 2825 Mulberrry Street, which adjoins several residences.

“He’s not going to get all 437 homeless homeless people out of our streets at the same time. It’s one step at a time, and it’s the next step to solving our homeless crisis.”

The project will cost approximately $ 800,000, funded in part by a grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The houses will be built by Habitat for Humanity in partnership with the city of Riverside.

“We know there will be no single answer to this housing crisis,” said Kathy Michalak, executive director of Riverside Habitat for Humanity, who says the project is the first of its kind in California.

“There must be a variety of things, and it’s just one.”

Each chalet will measure approximately 425 square feet and will include a bedroom, a small bathroom, a kitchenette and a laundry room. Michalak said that when the project was first discussed with neighbors, there were concerns about the effect this type of project would have on the neighborhood.

“At first, there was a pushback and concern about” these kinds of people “in our neighborhood,” said Michalak. “(But) there are going to be rules to follow.

“(For example) there can’t be 14 people in a house; it’s just one person.”

Eyewitness News spoke to an owner right next to the vacant lot where affordable housing is planned.

“I was really against the project at the start,” said Mark Levi. “I didn’t know how it was going to be managed. I didn’t know who it was going to be in this development, what it was going to look like, etc.”

But Levi said he now welcomes the project, after receiving assurances from the city that there will be rules for those who will be allowed to live in the new homes. Mayor Bailey said the homes are for low-income residents, who will have to pay affordable rent themselves.

“There are rules for living here. We don’t just drop someone off and say goodbye. We provide comprehensive services to get them out of any situation they may be in. is addiction or mental illness. “

Bailey said he hopes similar projects will be planned in each of the city’s seven neighborhoods. If the Mulberry Street project is approved by Riverside City Council, construction could begin in a few weeks.

And according to the executive director of Habitat for Humanity, this will happen quickly.

“Our goal is to build the 10 houses in one day.”

