Riverside County Judge Prevents Father From Traveling To Mexico With Children

RIVERSIDE, California (KABC) – As a police officer, Armando Corona has been in a courtroom once or twice, but in early November last, he was before a judge during his divorce proceedings .

He explains that a day that was supposed to be routine has turned into something else.

“It was just something I wanted in writing … that she accept passports and travel to Mexico. Just to confirm it,” said Corona.

Corona said her future ex-wife agreed to let him take their 8 and 4-year-old children to Mexico to visit their sick great-grandmother. He wanted the judge to recognize their agreement; looking back, he regrets not having done so.

The judge, Michael Naughton, not only did not recognize Corona’s agreement with his ex-wife, he refused to allow it.

In the transcript, Naughton J. said, “I’m not going to allow visits to Mexico, full stop. I don’t care if you say it or not. I won’t allow it.”

His reason, the recent murders involving an American Mormon family living in Mexico. In November, a caravan of three cars on the road to marriage was ambushed, three women and six children were killed.

“They were reportedly murdered by a drug cartel in an ambush,” said Naughton according to the transcript.

Naugton also denied Corona’s attorney’s request for a passport for the boys.

“I’m not going to allow these kids to go to Mexico. And I’m not going to be an accomplice in getting a passport to go to Mexico,” said Naughton in the transcript.

The denial took Corona by surprise.

“I was shocked, I was shocked because I knew that judges have powers. I treat them all the time, but I feel that this judge is excessive on his power,” said Corona .

Corona said the judge also threatened to appoint a lawyer for his children if he tried to appeal the decision.

“It is very unusual for a court to oppose the agreement of the parties on a travel issue. Essentially if there is no evidence presented by the parties. I think that is the thing that emerges from this decision, “said Tigran Palyan, a family. lawyer who does not represent Corona.

Palyan said the law still requires that the decision be based on evidence.

A spokesman for the Riverside County Family Superior Court said the court could not answer a pending case. Justice Naughton echoed the same thing when he was contacted by phone.

“I believe there could be violence anywhere, so I don’t think a judge has the right to limit himself to where you can go,” said Corona.

