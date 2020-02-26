riverside-county-resident-a-short-while-ago-evacuated-from-cruise-ship-in-japan-checks-constructive-for-coronavirus

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) — A resident of Riverside County who was a passenger on a cruise ship docked less than quarantine in Japan has examined optimistic for coronavirus, public health and fitness officers declared Tuesday.

The person, who has not been publicly determined, is anticipated to total get well from the virus, formally regarded as COVID-19, according to the Riverside University Overall health Procedure.

The contaminated human being is at present shown in very good situation at a health-related facility in Northern California, according to Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County general public health and fitness officer. There are no incidents of exposure or “regionally acquired confirmed conditions” in just the county.

Santa Clarita gentleman not too long ago evacuated with spouse from cruise ship in Japan confirms he has coronavirus

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was positioned under quarantine last thirty day period in Japan, after some of the passengers examined optimistic for the virus.

A Santa Clarita few was among these on board and had been evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken ship. The few went to Nebraska just after the spouse, who verified he has the deadly virus, grew to become unwell and arrived down with a fever two several hours into a flight to Travis Air Force Foundation in Northern California.

