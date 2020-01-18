Riverside gang bust leads to arrest of 4 murder suspects in Moreno Valley mechanic’s gunshot death

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) – Four gang members have been arrested for the murder of an innocent person in the Riverside neighborhood of Casa-Blanca following a large-scale gang breakdown.

Riverside police said there had been a series of violence over the past year in the neighborhood, especially along El Sol Way, which was the focal point of the bust. This is where William Calderon was shot on September 1 while driving on the street.

The area is known for gang activity, but police said Calderon, 37, of Moreno Valley was a neighborhood mechanic, with no indication of being a member of a gang.

“We learned later that the shooter had been ordered to target the next vehicle on the street, someone he did not know,” Lt. Charles Payne said at a press conference on Friday. . “It could have been anyone in our community, it could have been anyone in this room who just had the rotten chance to hit his street that night.”

Calderon’s family attended the press conference as authorities announced the arrests, but did not speak.

Authorities say four men arrested when the gang broke up, including Edward Smith, are responsible for his death.

The deadly shooting is just one example of a crime resulting from gang violence in the region, which began with a street fight last January.

“A nearby uninvolved neighbor shouted from his house to interrupt the fight and in response they shot her several times,” said Payne.

The woman survived, but a month later, a rival gang member was beaten to death on the same street.

This was followed by Calderon’s death in September.

During their investigation, police said they had fought against the reluctance of the community to provide information for fear of gang reprisals.

More than a dozen weapons left the streets after the gang raid, said Payne, but said the most important statistics are those that cannot be quantified.

“Things like the number of residents who can enjoy their neighborhood now without the fear of being injured or killed. How many children can go home from school without being injured, without being injured, without their parents being afraid for their safety. ”

