[riverside-lender-theft-suspect-in-standoff-exterior-san-diego-children’s-medical-center-soon-after-chase]

SAN DIEGO (KABC) — A suspect accused of robbing a lender in Riverside led authorities on a chase to San Diego and is in a standoff with deputies in front of a children’s hospital Wednesday night.

Riverside police mentioned the suspect robbed a bank at gunpoint just ahead of six p.m. in the 19300 block of Van Buren Boulevard and fled the scene.

The suspect then led law enforcement and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting off on the southbound 215 Freeway.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office took above the pursuit from Riverside authorities when the chase entered San Diego County.

The suspect stopped in entrance of Rady Children’s Healthcare facility and is in a standoff.