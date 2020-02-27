Riverside physician arrested on gun and drug prices right after allegedly viewing clients under influence – Up Information Details Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Riverside loved ones exercise medical professional faces drug and gun prices on Thursday right after police were being knowledgeable that he was beneath the affect while looking at patients.

Dr. Keith Curtis, 52, was arrested on February 20 right after leaving his office, according to Riverside police, who claimed he was identified to have a few bags of methamphetamine. A record from Curtis’ business office threw an illegal drug pipe and a shotgun, law enforcement stated.

In a further office utilized by Curtis, police say they uncovered the top rated receiver of an AR-15 fashion rifle and ammunition. A research at Curtis’ residence threw more methamphetamines and firearms, law enforcement reported.

The doctor admitted to detectives that he made use of illegal narcotics whilst executing his health-related exercise, according to Riverside law enforcement.

Curtis was arrested on suspicion of possession of unlawful narcotics, being under the impact of illegal narcotics and staying a particular person prohibited from possessing or possessing firearms thanks to drug dependancy.

According to the California Medical Board, Curtis retains a license as a doctor and osteopathic surgeon who is presently. It has no past records of convictions or disciplinary steps.

Curtis was unveiled very last Friday on $ 10,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first look in court docket on April 21.