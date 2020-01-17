Riverside woman shelters injured and abandoned turtles

RIVERSIDE, California (KABC) – Four baby turtles swim in an aquarium in Linda Burnfin’s kitchen. They are the most recent addition to the rescue turtles she managed to save, but most of her rescue turtles were caught out of a lake.

“People need to do more research when they get rid of their turtles,” said Burnfin, with Myrtle the Turtle Rescue.

She says that the turtles she came to care for were most likely pets whose owners no longer wanted to care for and were thrown into urban waterways.

Burnfin started his rescue five years ago on a bike ride in Lake Forest.

“I saw a turtle. He swam up to me and had a hook in his mouth,” she recalls. “And it starved him because he had three hooks on it.”

She was hooked by the encounter after rescuing the hardshell reptile. But soon after helping to restore the turtle’s health, she learned that she could not return to the lake. She says she was told that turtles are considered an invasive species.

“These turtles are all from situations where they have been mistreated,” she said. “They were missing legs, they had holes in the back, they had cracks in the back.”

What started as a single rescue in the bathroom tub has grown to include 30 turtles in a makeshift pond in his garden.

“I have come to the point where I am almost full, which is why I am looking for help with the pond,” she said.

As a turtle rescuer, she seeks help to dig and build a permanent turtle pond with an enclosure.

“I’m not a fool who just wants all these turtles. I just want the best for turtles. To me, these are turtles,” said Burnfin.

Click the link to learn more about Myrtle the Turtle Rescue.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.