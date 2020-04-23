Riviera police identity man, 41, died in early morning shooting – News – The Palm Beach Post

Darices Gardner died shooting on West Fourth Street. The father of the four was a store manager, a church official, and a man who wanted to work in the field of criminal justice.

RIVIERA BEACH – Darices Gardner wanted to realize his long-standing dream of working in the field of criminal justice.

While studying to complete his general education diploma, Gardner worked in many positions, most recently earning a promotion as a manager in Dollar General.

But that dream ended in shooting early Wednesday, when a Riviera Beach man died shooting at a residence at the south end of town. He was 41 years old.

Police found Gardner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers answered a shooting call at about 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Fourth Street, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities have not released information on a possible motive or suspected murder. The city is second in so many weeks.

Police were present at home on Wednesday afternoon as investigators searched for evidence.

A woman who asked for anonymity because of active research described Gardner as a hard-working employee who dedicated her time to helping others.

He volunteered to serve on the Christ Fellowship Church campus in Palm Beach Gardens and to various community organizations in the Riviera Beach area.

“I can say that he was a very hard working man, a very loving, caring man who always wanted to achieve an extra mile to succeed in life, not only for himself but also for his family,” the woman said.

Gardner was a father of four and celebrated his youngest child’s first birthday in February.

“This man wasn’t just a black man who was shot in the neighborhood. This is a man who really wanted to do something in his life and motivate others to do the same,” he said.

“I don’t want him to become a new statistic, another tragic unsolved mystery.”

The deadly shooting was the city’s second in several weeks.

On April 32, 32-year-old Courtney Fobbs was shot dead on West 26th Street. The case remains unresolved.

