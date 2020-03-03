[Riz Ahmed announces ‘The Very long Goodbye’ London display at Lafayette – how to get tickets]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Seefor aspects of your knowledge protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Riz Ahmed has announced information of a headline London exhibit.

The actor and musician will carry The Lengthy Goodbye to London’s Lafayette on April 14.

The emotional live music show is a journey into the right here and now – a closeup appear at the breakup of a toxic romance with the country you get in touch with house.

Ahmed is maybe best known for showing up in 4 Lions, Rogue A single: A Star Wars Tale, Venom and HBO’s The Evening Of, for which he received an Emmy Award.

As a solo artist and member of Swet Shop Boys, his releases contain ‘Post 9/11 Blues’, ‘Cashmere’ and ‘Mogambo’.

He not long ago announced 3 displays in Manchester as part of the once-a-year Intercontinental Pageant, with tickets offering out promptly.

Individuals demonstrates will mark its entire world premiere ahead of he brings it to London. It will be directed by Kirsty Housley and star Riz Ahmed.

You can obtain out how to get tickets for it under.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 12pm on Thursday March 5 through Ticketweb right here.