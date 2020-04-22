RJ Abhilash Thapaliyal has turned his radio program from home to a media studio due to the ongoing COVID-१ lockdown.

“I’m doing my four-hour slot ‘Mumbai’s Greatest Struggle’ from home. A radio setup has been set up in my study schedule, even my ‘office space’ for those four hours. Apart from limited technical intervention and lack of color communication, I’m missing out on the most. A lot of the studio is Weave, “said Abhilash.

RJ Abhilash Thapaliyal thinks digital platforms are a good way to alert people about the current situation.

She also loses the excuse to not attend meetings.

“This quarantine is still doing me a lot. First, I exclude meetings by quoting ‘Shoot is dude’ or ‘Today is too busy’. But now management knows everything, “he said.

In addition to entertaining the audience with his voice, the actor has also started making comedy videos for his social media followers.

“During the lockdown, people are spending most of their time on social media. Now digital platforms are a great way to make people more aware of the current situation.”

“However, today’s grim reality is also reflected in art forms and is common to almost all content on these online platforms.

While it is important to understand the severity of the situation, it is important not to forget the fun and laughter, especially now. Expressions emphasize that street dogs are trying to make people’s moods disappear in the streets, explaining their trauma to WWE wrestlers, the inanimate objects perspective, and developing different perspectives on this new normal. “Wish added.

