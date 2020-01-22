RM and J-Hope of BTS, Jay Park, and more, are promoted to full membership of the Korea Music Copyright Association

The Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) has announced the songwriters who have been promoted to full members this year!

KOMCA is a non-profit copyright collective whose goal is to improve musical culture in Korea by protecting the intellectual property rights of copyright holders while ensuring ease of use for listeners. . Founded in 1964, the organization maintains a database of works protected by copyright and their intellectual property owners.

Any copyright holder can join KOMCA as a “junior member”, but the board of directors chooses only 25 junior members each year to become “full members”.

Requirements for promotion to full membership include maintaining KOMCA junior membership for three years or more, receiving a certain amount of royalties from their copyrighted property each year, as well as the selection by the board of directors. Becoming a full member of KOMCA gives an artist the right to vote at general meetings of the organization.

Members promoted to full members in 2020 include RM and J-Hope of BTS, Jung Key, San E, Paul Kim, Jay Park, Sam Lewis, Supreme Boi, MC Sniper, GRVVITY, Angela Kim, Seo Ji Eum, and more again.

Last year, the junior members promoted included Zico, iKON B.I, SEVENTEEN Woozi, and more.

