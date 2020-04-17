RM Indicates BTS Has Started Using Next Album

RM BTS announces that the group is ready for their next album!

On April 17, RM hit a live stream on BANGTANTV’s YouTube channel to catch fans with what their members were up to. He explained, “I turned this on because we wanted to try something new,” and added, “It’s not that this content has a specific name. With our concerts being postponed or canceled and my situation has deteriorated, I’m completing a new trial.”

She explained, “It’s nothing. We just want to show you what it takes to feel more and we are doing a lot of things. From then on, we plan on living with you for about a week.

Interestingly, RM is talking about BTS’s plan for a refund. He said, “I’m sure you are guessing now, but we will release another album. We have started prepping. We will share the preparation process with you. new. We will be able to do that. “

RM raised anticipation for the album when he said, “We are not sure when the album will be released. I’m sure there will be times when we don’t want to make it because the album is not always beautiful, but even if we don’t know what the end result will be, the best. “

BTS’s latest album is released in February 2020 titled “ON.”

Are you excited to have a new album from BTS?

