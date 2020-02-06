RNZ-TVNZ possible merger: government gives green light to study on creation of new public media company

The government has officially started studying the creation of a large public media entity, probably combining TVNZ and RNZ into one company.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said this morning that Cabinet has approved the creation of a business case that will examine the formation of a new public media entity.

The accounting firm PwC was hired by the ministers to carry out the work, which should take place around the middle of this year – before the September elections.

National has already threatened to torpedo any government plans to merge TVNZ / RNZ, which means that the new entity will likely be a key electoral issue.

Faafoi said the “unprecedented challenges” facing media organizations are well known, citing increased competition from Google and Facebook, as well as declining revenue shares.

“This poses risks to the future viability of New Zealand public service broadcasters, RNZ and TVNZ, and the government must face these risks,” he said.

Final decisions on the future of RNZ and TVNZ will be made once the business case is completed, said Faafoi.

He did not give much in his statement, other than the fact that the new entity would be an “independent, multi-platform, multimedia operation”.

“This is about establishing the best way to provide New Zealanders with a range of reliable news, information and entertainment that reflects New Zealand – its diversity, history and aspirations. At the same time, we must ensure that any new public entity has the flexibility and strength to face future changes and challenges. “

He confirmed that NZ On Air would continue to play an important role in funding local content for commercial and non-commercial media.

Faafoi said the government must ensure that New Zealanders have a solid, independent public media service for decades to come.

“[A service], which means that public media resources are fit for the future and able to thrive in a changing media landscape.”

Faafoi’s announcement comes as the government examines a proposal that would see NZME – which owns the Herald – buy stuff.

Although an attempt to merge the two companies has already been blocked by the Commerce Commission, NZ First leader Winston Peters has supported the idea.

“The fundamental position of my party is that the role of the Fourth Estate is essential,” said Peters late last year, adding that the industry was in “dire straits” with declining advertising revenues, closed local newspapers and declining numbers of journalists.

He cited social media giants such as Facebook and Google who were making big profits by “stifling” New Zealand media companies.

TVNZ boss Kevin Kenrick welcomed the minister’s announcements today.

“It is encouraging to see Minister Faafoi recognize the challenges facing the local media and find potential solutions to strengthen the public media,” said Kenrick.

“TVNZ will support the Minister and officials working on the business case over the coming months to assess the viability of the proposed new public media entity.”

.