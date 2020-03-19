Road and lane closures in the Baton Rouge place

BATON ROUGE- Highway and lane closures in the Baton Rouge region for the month of March are outlined below.

Occurring now: Alternating lane closures northbound and southbound on LA 415 and alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on US 190 will be in result 2.5 miles in the two directions from LA 415, from 7 p.m. until eventually 5 a.m. as a result of Tuesday, March 31.

This closure is needed for patching functions.

The exterior lane of I-10 westbound from Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) to Exit 104 – Louisiana Avenue will be closed nightly from

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, March 20 and Sunday, March 22, for repairs.

Burbank Dr. northbound and southbound concerning LA-30 (Nicholson Dr.) and Gardere Ln. will have lane closures from Monday, March 23 by way of Friday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. every night time until finally 5:00 a.m. the next early morning.

At minimum just one lane in possibly direction shall continue being open at all moments. This closure is needed for concrete patching, asphalt paving, and similar work.

LA 30 close to Lee Dr./ Brightside Ln. will have one lane closed from Monday, March 23, via Friday, March 27 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

This lane closure is needed for asphalt set up and related operate.

Commencing Wednesday, March 25, there will be alternating ramp closures from LA 415 to US 190 and vice versa, from 7 p.m. right up until 5 a.m. as a result of Friday, March 27.

This closure is essential for the milling and overlay of the ramps.

I-10 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 117.4 to mile marker 135.4 will have alternating lane closures for a sweeping operation on the adhering to nights:

Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m. until finally Friday, March 27 at 6 a.m.