[Road Closure set for this 7 days off Hwy 378 in Lexington County: SC DOT]

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– If your commute can take you down Devils Backbone Highway , there is a site visitors alert.

The South Carolina Office of Transportation (SCDOT) is announcing a temporary highway closure for Devils Backbone Highway around the intersection of US Freeway 378 in Lexington County.

The street closure is essential for a realignment and building venture to increase safety at this intersection, say transportation officers.

SC DOT suggests the closure will get started February 18, 2020 and is envisioned to past right up until Could 18, 2020, barring delays due to temperature or other unexpected factors. According to the SC DOT, motorists will be detoured together Ridge Street and Cedar Grove Highway throughout the duration of this closure.