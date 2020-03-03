[road-closures-in-george-city-from-friday-to-sunday]

A quantity of roadways in George Town will be closed from Friday to Sunday for the staging of a collection of programmes, explained the Penang Island City Council. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE Town, March three — A variety of roadways listed here will be shut from Friday to Sunday for the staging of a series of programmes, claimed the Penang Island Town Council (MBPP).

In a statement now, MBPP stated the streets would be closed in between 5pm on March six and 11pm on March 8 in conjunction with the Penang Yosakoi celebration, Global Women’s Working day and the start of the Transit Centre for the Homeless project.

It claimed the roads to be closed for the Penang Yosakoi celebration are Jalan Padang Kota Lama and Lebuh Duke from 5pm to midnight (March 6) and Lebuh Mild (from King Edward roundabout to Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling, Lebuh Penang (from Lebuh Light to Lebuh Union) and Lebuh King (from Lebuh Light-weight to Lebuh Bishop) from 5pm until finally 11pm on March 7.

“Jalan C.Y. Choy (from Jalan Lim Chwee Leong to Jalan Journal) will be closed from 12.01am to midday on March 7 in conjunction with the start of the Transit Centre for the Homeless project though Jalan Padang Kota Lama and Lebuh Duke will be shut from 12.01am to 11pm on March 8 for the Worldwide Women’s Working day celebrations,” the statement said.

For enquiries, the community can get in touch with the MBPP Engineering Division at 04-259 2071, 04-259 2220 or 04-259 2247. — Bernama