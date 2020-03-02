road-plan-which-could-enhance-glastonbury-festival-site-visitors-set-to-be-scrapped

Programs to strengthen the roadways close to to the site of Glastonbury Festival look established to be scrapped immediately after the proposal failed to get sizeable local and political help.

Somerset County Council were being driving the proposal that was submitted to the federal government in July 2019, with the plans aiming to apply key highway advancements to the A39 and A361 by means of Glastonbury and Pilton.

Study a lot more: Glastonbury 2020 — anything we know so far

The route is one of the busiest in the county for freight, and is also a key and oft-congested route to and from Glastonbury Pageant.

The scheme, which would have value between £40-70 million, now appears to be set to be withdrawn by Somerset County Council right after a spokesperson spelled out that the council was “unable to affirm that there is prevalent help for a scheme” from local inhabitants and politicians.

“To keep away from any ambiguity about the position of the scheme, it is advisable that the scheme is withdrawn from even further consideration,” Mike O’Dowd-Jones, the council’s strategic commissioning supervisor for highways and transport, reported in an official report (through Somerset Stay).

Glastonbury (Credit rating: Getty)

“Following modern opinions gained, we ended up unable to verify that there is common guidance for a plan at these pinch points,” O’Dowd-Jones’ report continues.

“We take into account that it is remarkably not likely that the plan can realistically development any further more or be deliverable without the need of a significant amount of community and political aid.”

O’Dowd-Jones included: “We would want to avoid a predicament where by any group, particular person or business enterprise fascination is adversely affected due to uncertainty about no matter whether there will be a scheme and what the potential route alignments might be.”

Function on the scheme will, on the other hand, carry on, O’Dowd-Jones extra.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival will take location from June 24-28.