Road Rants: Seminole Heights residents had had enough of the closure of Nebraska Avenue

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The residents of Seminole Heights, tired of having more traffic through the neighborhood, have to wait a little relief for a while.

Northbound Nebraska Avenue, which has been closed since January 6th, will only reopen after two and a half weeks.

The closure of the north lanes south of Hillsborough Avenue is part of a $ 9.3 million Florida Department of Transportation project to improve drainage and improve traffic signals along Hillsborough Avenue between Central Avenue and 56th Street. The project started in August 2019 and is expected to be completed in late 2020.

FDOT crews are currently replacing drainage pipes on Nebraska Avenue.

Since work began, Seminole Heights residents have complained about speeding and congestion on Central Avenue and 15th Street. However, this is not the alternative route that FDOT has set for the project.

Using the detour from FDOT, drivers will head west to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, and Florida Avenue north. According to FDOT, the route keeps drivers on state roads and avoids local roads.

Drivers are encouraged to use MLK and Florida Avenue until Nebraska Avenue reopens northward.

At this point the project is on schedule.

The fact sheet for the Hillsborough Avenue project can be found at this link.

