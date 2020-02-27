road-rants:-timeline-and-specifics-of-sr-fifty-two-widening-in-pasco-county

The $50M challenge is predicted to be done in 2023.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Peter, who life in the Shady Hills spot in Pasco County, asked for a lot more data about the FDOT design job underway on Condition Highway 52. Especially, he wanted to know the scope of the challenge, how it will affect the intersections at Shady Hills Street and US-41, how access to the fuel station just east of the Suncoast Parkway would be transformed, and when the mounds of torn-down trees on the side of Condition Highway 52 would be eradicated.

FDOT is in the system of widening SR-52, involving the Suncoast Parkway and US-41, to six lanes. A 12-foot-broad multi-use path will be designed together the north aspect of SR-52.

The development manager for the job explained the subsequent changes will be manufactured to the SR-52 and US-41 intersection:

US-41 will be widened on the strategies to SR-52.

The sign at US-41 will have 3 as a result of lanes, and two still left-convert lanes, eastbound and westbound on SR-52.

The eastbound lanes will also have two ideal-transform lanes, and westbound will have 1 correct turn lane.

On US-41, north and southbound targeted traffic will have two via lanes and just one suitable convert lane.

Southbound site visitors will have one left convert lane, whilst northbound site visitors will have three remaining-switch lanes.

About the intersection of SR-52 and Shady Hills, the intersection will have a few through lanes and one particular left convert lane eastbound and westbound. Southbound Shady Hills will have devoted left- and right-change lanes.

At the gas station advancement just east of the Suncoast Parkway, a specified remaining-switch lane will be developed for eastbound drivers. Motorists exiting the fuel station will have to switch west.

FDOT claims its contractor is generating progress on eliminating the trees torn down for design. The trees will be burned, with the existing action concentrated in the flood plain payment areas around US-41. Most of that do the job has been done, and the contractor is expected to start piling and burning the trees along SR-52 next week, starting off around US-41 and moving west. It’s expected that the trees will be gone in April.

The State Road 52 undertaking will not be concluded until finally 2023.

For additional information and facts about the challenge, which includes images that will be up-to-date all over building, simply click below.

To see a a lot more in-depth map of the task, readily available as a pdf file, go to this connection.

