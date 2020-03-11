Road Safety World Series: “We Are Injured” – a funny reaction by Virender Sehwag after Sachin Tendulkar opted for cricket ground.

The legends of India took on Sri Lankan legends in their second World Series match on road safety and throwing was expected to play a major role due to the ‘dew factor’. Indian legend skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the pitch and decided to go out first to take advantage of the conditions. Although it turned out to be the right decision as the legends of India raced to a five-shot victory, teammate Virender Sehwag had a funny reaction to the skipper’s decision. “We get injured while on the field and Sachin was selected to bowl first and make us a 20-man field. He tired us before hitting,” said the former Indian opener, who urgently complained about Tendulkar, “Sehwag said while talking to official television stations.

Irfan Pathan took the important parquet of Romesh Kaluwitharan and while rushing, he pushed 57 of only 31 deliveries, while his team met five shots.

Pathan illustrated this brilliantly as he dominated post-bowling practices in Sri Lanka and his inscriptions consisted of six boundaries and three grand sixteenths.

Pathan especially liked Farveez Maharoof as he broke through the middle stride for two sixes and a boundary, while a boundary and a sixth from Tillakaratna Dilshan was enough to finish the match for the legends of India.

Chasing 139, India Legends got off to a worst start as the side lost to Sachin Tendulkar (0) in the first overtime draw. Shortly after, Virender Sehwag (3) and Yuvraj Singh (1) were sent back to the pavilion, reducing India to 19/3 in the fifth row.

Pathan and Manpreet Gony continued their partnership of 58 runs, giving India five-hit and eight-ball victories. Earlier, the withdrawal of four-man Munaf Patel helped India Legends limit Sri Lankan legends to 138/8 in the allotted twenty rounds.

(With ANI inputs)

