“Road to the Kingdom” Results of the 1st Round Calculated in the Watch Agency

Mnet’s “Road to the Kingdom” takes additional steps to ensure justice.

On April 9, SPOTV News reported that representatives of a group of participating agencies participated in the first round of results.

After the report, the source of the “Road to Germany” confirmed, “For the competition first held on April 7, we calculate the volume with agency representatives are still wary. She joined to ensure justice.” The elaborate, “We did not implement the system. You it has not been decided how the results will be calculated for the next round. ”Another Mnet representative clarified that it has not been confirmed whether agency representatives will be involved in monitoring the round in the future.

Due to the controversial manipulation of Mnet’s “Modifying” election, Mnet recruited a group of observers, including ordinary individuals, to monitor voter results and ensure justice. The system also performed for the Mnet finals “Queendom” and “Show Money 8.” At a press conference last December 30, CJ ENM CEO Heo Min, however, apologized for the controversial voter manipulation and promised to strengthen and install the system with an “Audience Committee” that includes individuals such as external content experts.

The upcoming competition will feature seven male groups including PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. According to reports, the first round consisted of hit hits from top boys groups such as H.O.T., Shinhwa, TVXQ, SHINee, Block B, and SEVENTEEN.

“Road to the Kingdom” will begin on April 30 at 8pm. KST. Check out some amazing and exciting performances!

