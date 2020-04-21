“Road to the Kingdom” The Boy Group Announces The Quest To Get In The Event

At the press conference for “Road to Kingdom” on April 21, the contestants talk about goals and more!

Mnet’s show featured seven groups of boys: PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO.

PENTAGON went first in the press conference and said, “It is an honor and we are very grateful for the work process ‘Road to Germany’ along with all of them. There are several things that are very good about us who did not appear. We will show performances are good through hard work, skill, and hard work, “

On the part of the ONF, he said, “We don’t have the opportunity to promote it after the debut so we can’t share the good qualities. We love having this opportunity to showcase your own different sides and excellent quality. . “

Golden Child commented, “It is an honor to be involved in the ‘Highway to the Kingdom.’ We plan to show different sides of ourselves through each performance. We try very hard to do performances without regret. We will work to make the Road to Kingdom a gold-plated road. “

Boyz said, “We really enjoy participating in ‘Road to Kingdom.’ It is an honor to be able to showcase a new side and exciting performances for (fans) Bs and audiences.The goal is to be ‘Kingdom’, but really, we want to be a group that can contribute to the K-pop market it will be possible to look ahead too. “

VERIVERY stated, “We are honored to host performances with such amazing artists and senior citizens. We are focusing on the performance of the legendary legend in ‘Road to Kingdom.’ “

ONEUS said it was an honor to be involved and then to create an acrostic poem based on the syllabus in Korean, “ONEUS is about to prove any group we find in ‘Road to Kingdom.'”

Finally, most rookie groups say, “It’s an honor to be on the same level as these senior artists. We will work hard to avoid causing problems for senior artists and directors. There are many who haven’t shown up, since we are rookies, but we will use performances that show the spirit of the rookies. Please look forward. “

Jang Sung Kyu and Lee Da Hee will be on the show, having also hosted “Queendom.”

Lee Da Hee says, “I remember the good memories of ‘Queendom’, so I didn’t hesitate when I received the offer for ‘Road to Kingdom.’ It can be a fun show because filming takes a long time. However, when I did ‘Queendom,’ I didn’t feel tired, so I enjoyed watching the show. ‘Road to Kingdom’ sounds like it. “

She continued to say, “You can be sure the audience did not know the group in the event. There are some people who may not know. But, I’m happy with her after our movies several times. I want to highlight them when they grow and develop over the show this. “

Lee Da Hee also said, “Because it is a competition program, they will be ranked No. 1 until Number 7, but you cannot increase the spirit of the group.” He added that he was proud to see that he was ready for the performance and said that he hoped to increase their enthusiasm by the end of the show.

Jang Sung Kyu said fans will be very pleased with the performances he has prepared. He compared the popular show to the drama “World of Marriage” because he said, “We’re going to try to make it more fun than ‘World of Marriage.'”

At a press conference, the show’s chief producer also talked about why each group was asked to show up.

The “Road to the Kingdom” premise is April 30 at 8 p.m. KST on Mnet.

