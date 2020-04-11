Lee Da Hee has announced a “Road to the Kingdom” contest that wants to be a brother!

On April 10, the actress welcomed guests on MBC FM4U radio show “Good Morning FM with Jang Sung Kyu,” hosted by her friend “Road to Kingdom” MC Jang Sung Kyu. During the show, the two hosts talked about the upcoming program, which recently completed their first competition filming and will feature idol groups PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, ONEUS, VERIVERY, and TOO.

When asked to choose a contest that wanted to be a real young brother, Lee Da Hee chose PENTAGON. “Hui is very honest,” she explained, “and if you see her (in the show), you will know that she is also very funny.”

“Because there are so many groups, younger events can feel nervous in these older groups, (like PENTAGON),” he continued. “But (Hui) definitely made things fun during filming, so it was a great mood.”

Lee Da Hee continued, “I feel the energy of ‘Road to Kingdom’ is different from ‘Queendom.’ I feel sure that he will know what I mean if you watch the show. “

DJ Jang Sung Kyu then revealed that he was very excited for the first competition in the “Road to the Kingdom” competition. He commented, “‘Queendom’ is rated the number 1 best TV show in eight consecutive weeks, but I think ‘Road to Kingdom’ can beat that record. During the first fight, the whole team was so good that they couldn’t rank.”

“Road to the Kingdom” will begin on April 30 at 8pm. KST. In the meantime, you can check out the latest teaser for the show here!

