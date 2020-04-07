“Roadside Redhead,” by Anne Tyler: NPR

Anne Tyler’s latest novel is a heart-warming balm for stretched nerves. Once again, she convincingly delves into the everyday details of her main character’s life, home, and the head you have to wonder if it’s some kind of Alexa-gone.

Redhead by the Side of the Road is still a long way off for her, starting with her alluring title. But I have nothing to give about that presence on the road except to say that the redhead is a beautiful metaphor for the protagonist’s inability to see clearly, which makes him misread the relationships in his life.

The tone of the narrative is warm and wry. Micah Mortimer is another similar oddball in Tyler’s pantheon. He is a hyper-disciplined, fast-paced, multi-talented 43-year-old who lives rent-free in the basement apartment of a small Baltimore building in exchange for the moon as the super. He runs a one-man on-call tech service called Tech Hermit.

Whether you are writing about unfulfilled hollow sufferers, lonely widows or young control markets, Tyler’s novels show that it is never too late to change your life. But after several recent books on retirees – including Clock Dance, A Spool of Blue Thread, and Noah’s Compass – Tyler returns with a story that shows it’s never too early, either.

Unlike many of Tyler’s novels, Redhead is not about his protagonist’s discovery that he is living the wrong life. Mikea carefully structures his days to make sure he is living quite the life he wants. But it turns out that his life is not as perfect as he intended, and in fact, when it comes to relationships, perfection is not a smart target. We are close to his side as he begins to recognize this.

“You have to wonder what is going through the mind of a man like Micah Mortimer,” Tyler begins. “He lives alone; he keeps himself; his routine is carved in stone.” With the obvious release, she describes Mikea’s orderly and regimented days, from her daily run to hot coffee, a hot shower and a hot breakfast – all followed by homework on a tight rotation – beginning with the match up on Monday and ending with a vacuum on Friday. He has a longtime girlfriend, a fourth-grade teacher named Cassia Slade, but they live out.

By mid-morning, Micah comes out to his Kia to make home calls to flummoxed customers from their glitchy computers and wi-fi networks. Many are older. Tyler slowly gushed over their very common annoyance over lost passwords and moribund printers. “Older women had the easiest problems to fix but the largest number of fragile questions,” she writes. “They always want to know why.” How did this happen? “call them.” (I mean. My techie son pressed for time more than once when I sync my various electronic devices, “Mom, do you want me to solve the problem or explain it?”)

Wondering about a seemingly ordinary life of people is what drives Tyler’s work. Inevitably, she also wonders what would happen if someone (we don’t point fingers) would stick to their routines. She shakes off Micah’s orderly and comfortable existence by introducing not one but two upheavals: His girl is threatened with eviction from her subplot, and the first-year college student emerges, saying that Micah is his true father.

The wry contact is plentiful and funny: Wearing a T-shirt that says “Grown-up,” the teen tells Micah about a school paper on the irony of irony – Emerson’s “Self-Reliance.” Even Micah senselessly observes that this rich boy is “the least bit equipped to do it alone.” When Cassia Slade saw fourth graders at Linchpin Elementary call her, It sounded “Mislaid! Mislaid!” to Mikea’s forlorn ears.

Micah is a flavor. He speaks to himself with a false French accent when he cooks and imagines traffic gods praising his excellent motor skills when driving. It’s not introspective, but it’s sure to be friendly. Is it meant to be on the autism spectrum? Tyler doesn’t say. What matters to her is the realization of her character’s lackluster dawn of important social cues: “Sometimes when dealing with people, he felt like he was operating one of those recovery machines. on a boardwalk, those shovel things where I tried to pick up a prize but the controls weren’t too good and I worked with too much clearance. “

Anne Tyler’s novels are always worth the climb – but especially this fun slut by the way, right now, when all of our beloved routines have been disrupted.