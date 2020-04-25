Roald Dahl: The first rare version of The Gremlins to be auctioned off with a personal note to a friend during the war

A rare copy of Gremlins signed by Roald Dahl in May is ready for online auction, expected to fetch around. 4,000.

The first version contains a personal note to Comrade RAH Dahl, the commander of the wing, John Alexander, which shows that he was the inspiration for this work.

The note reads: “To John, who wrote this bloody case anyway. Roll Dahl, 5/25/43.”

Gremlins are small creatures that are responsible for mechanical damage to aircraft. The film was written to anticipate a film made for Walt Disney Productions, but it never materialized.

According to Hanson Auction, the book also contains corrections made by Dahl in pencil. Apparently one of only 50 books published for personal distribution is Dahl.

Alexander’s daughter, Juliet, said her mother and two sisters grew up in Landau, Cardiff, and often played with Dal’s sisters as children.

After that, my parents served in the RAF during World War II, “How coincidental,” he said. “It’s 75 years old, now based in Ontario, Canada.

“As the only surviving member of the Canadian family who lives in Canada and without an heir, I intend to ensure that this copy is in good condition, whether it is a joint collection or a museum,” he said. . “

Jim Spencer, a Hunson auctioneer, said the book was a “significant collector’s item”.

“Not only does it take us back to the early days of Dahl as a published author, but it also gives us a personal note of his character’s warmth and respect for a friend during the war,” he said.

