Roaring ’20s: 5 K-Pop concepts we would like to see bands try this decade

January 2020 marks the start of a new start and a new decade, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh these done and redone concepts. After all, creativity has no limits! And with the recent explosion of K-pop popularity at home and abroad, there is something for everyone. Inspired by the old and the new, here are five concepts and styles that I’d love to see our favorite K-pop stars give a shot.

1. (19) Fashion inspired by the 1920s

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNx–p3_3i8 (/ integrated)

The 1920s were a great moment for fashion, both in Korea and around the world. The industrialization of many countries and the beginnings of a rapid trade allowed trendy Western fashions to meet traditional and elegant oriental styles to create a look distinct from the era. Trends can come and go, but the re-popularization of the vintage dress shows that certain looks are timeless!

2. Film music videos

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxmP4b2a0uY (/ integrated)

Although this is not the first time that Soompi has advocated for K-pop concepts inspired by films, it deserves another mention! Our favorite stars and favorite movies are a match made in heaven, and there is no doubt that the most interesting clips to watch are those with their own storylines. EXO’s latest return MV is a perfect example, and while they are certainly not alone, they got the idea!

3. Collabs, collabs, collabs

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-WEeTsh-ls (/ embedded)

The recent success of Younha and BTS ‘RM Flower Collaboration song “Winter Flower” is further proof of what we already knew: there is nothing better than seeing our favorite artists working together to release something incredible thing! While collaborations between solo artists are more common, it would be really great to see groups of girls and boys mixing with unit tracks featuring members from other groups. 2020 already seems to be the year of collaboration – let’s continue!

4. Awesomeness Acapella

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzwnF6OdGZY (/ integrated)

Those who were fortunate enough to attend a concert on the recent SuperM tour know how incredibly scary the acapella harmonies are. The intro to their song “Dangerous Woman”, still unreleased, presents an incredible harmonization, and this could be a sign that fans will see more in the future. Here’s hoping that some of our other favorites will also explore acapella in the next decade!

5. Classical choreography

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFMSpKYTSxs (/ embedded)

As we adopt older fashions, why not dive into truly classic techniques while embracing the grace and power of traditional dance? Elements of dance from East Asia combined with more modern styles would give rise to a truly breathtaking choreography. Fortunately for us, there are plenty of artists who already know the art of classical dance well to get started!

Are there any concepts or styles that you would like to see in 2020 and beyond? Ring in the comments!

