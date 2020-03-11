Rob Gronkowski and WWE Are Closing in on a Offer, Ryan Satin Stories

Rob Gronkowski visits the Fox Information Channel Studios. (Noam Galai/Getty)

In accordance to a report from Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage on Tuesday, Rob Gronkowski is shut to pinning down a offer to be a part of WWE.

While Satin didn’t give specifics about what the previous Patriot restricted end’s role would be inside the organization, he stated the previous New England star was “deep in talks” with the professional wrestling firm.

According to Satin, Gronkowski could pop up on WWE SmackDown as early as March 20.

In Oct, Gronkowski pal Mojo Rawley, a WWE wrestler, was requested about the likelihood of Gronk becoming a member of professional wrestling.

.@ryansatin reported tonight on @WWEonFOX Backstage that previous New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal with WWE.

I requested WWE’s Mojo Rawley, a buddy of Gronk, about the tight end’s probable WWE future back again in Oct at the SmackDown premiere pic.twitter.com/Q7dTmgw7Wg

— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 11, 2020

A couple of months previously, Gronkowski talked about the prospect of becoming a member of up with WWE but claimed he didn’t see himself as a comprehensive-time wrestler.

“With wrestling, I really don’t feel like I would be a entire-time wrestler, but there is one particular matter I’m down for,” Gronkowski mentioned. “And which is to do one particular crazy match. Apply it for a small bit, go out there — like in a Royal Rumble — go out there, I acquired my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a total-on WWE match. I’m not declaring when, maybe five yrs. I acquired the rest of my existence to do that. I have normally dreamed about undertaking that, just one time, heading in there and heading complete-out. That may be a probability, one time, down the highway.”

For the duration of an appearance at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, the 33-calendar year-outdated helped Rawley defeat Jinder Mahal in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March 2019 soon after enjoying nine seasons and profitable a trio of Tremendous Bowls.

Considering the fact that then, he’s been all in excess of the spot, web hosting parties, operating for Fox and sponsoring CBD products.

For the duration of his participating in job, Gronkowski was picked to 5 Professional Bowls and was a four-time All-Pro first-crew range.

Subscribe here for our totally free daily publication.